State lawmakers got $866,000 in freebies last year, but the gifts can be difficult to track

More than $14,000 in airfare, lodging and food during a 10-day junket to Australia. Gift certificates to Food 4 Less valued at $500. Wine worth $488. A $396 spa treatment. And $460 in tickets to a 49ers game.
Those are some things the about $866,000 in meals, entertainment, travel and other freebies that California state lawmakers reported as gifts last year went to.
Financial disclosures required by the Federal Political Practices Commission show that members of the state Senate and Assembly accepted thousands of dollars in tickets to sporting events, trips to foreign countries — and booze.
In most other public sector professions, this sort of gift-giving would be considered unethical. But not for lawmakers.
Each year, public officials across the state — from city council members to the governor — are legally required to file a financial disclosure Form 700, also known as a Statement of Economic Interest. The form requires them to list their financial interests in stocks, business entities, rental property; any nongovernment salary for themselves and their spouse/domestic partner; and gifts and travel paid by others.
These forms are the public’s way of ensuring that elected officials are making decisions based on the public interest and not the official’s financial gain. They’re also a way to document potential conflicts of interest.
In reality, the primarily paper-based system is inherently messy, with little consistency in how gifts are reported, making it extremely cumbersome to verify some vague and incorrectly reported gifts.
In addition, legal loopholes regarding what constitutes free travel and degrees of separation between lobbyists and gift-giving render key aspects of California’s political finance laws essentially toothless, while recent efforts to close those loopholes have all been vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
The state also lacks a centralized digital hub for all of the records. Many Forms 700 are accessible only in person at the filer’s agency, of which there are thousands scattered throughout the state. When records are available remotely, they are rarely provided in a machine-readable format, making statistical analysis difficult.
A Cal Poly journalism department class examined forms submitted by members of the state Legislature, which had been gathered by the university’s Institute for Advanced Technology and Public Policy, and partnered with The Tribune to publish the results of their analysis. The analysis includes an interactive database of who got what from whom.
The law
The state Political Reform Act imposes limits on gifts and on the receipt of travel payments and personal loans by all elected officials, candidates and most legislative staff.
Officials may not accept gifts — any payment or other perk that amounts to a personal benefit without payment or services of equal or greater value — that combined equal more than $10 in a calendar month either from or arranged by any single registered state lobbyist or lobbying firm. Gifts from any other single source may not exceed $460 in a calendar year, according to 2015-16 limits.
Failure to comply could, depending on the violation, result in criminal prosecution and penalties as much as $5,000 per violation or three times the amount illegally obtained, according to the FPPC.
When an official receives payment or reimbursement for their travel, that payment must be reported. Travel payments include all payments, advances and reimbursements for travel, including transportation, parking and related food and lodging. If the payment is a gift, it is subject to the $460 gift limit and $10 lobbyist gift limit.
Despite these restrictions, hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts are accepted by lawmakers every year.
Free stuff
In 2015, the state’s 80 members of the Assembly and 40 members of the state Senate accepted about $610,000 in travel payments and $256,000 in nontravel gifts — totaling $866,000.
That’s an across-the-board increase from what they reported in 2014, when members of the Legislature wrote off a total of $607,528. Last year more closely mirrored 2013, when legislators reported $824,751 in gifts. In 2012, legislators reported $591,154 in gifts.
Not surprisingly, the top recipients of all gifts in 2015 were also the biggest travelers. They include state Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, who reported $35,060 in travel and $3,016 in gifts; Republican Sen. Anthony Cannella, who represents Merced and San Benito counties, accepted $31,681 in travel and $2,710 in other gifts; and Sen. Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, who took in $23,308 in travel and $7,910 in nontravel gifts.
The top three donors of free travel were:
▪ The California Foundation on the Environment and Economy, a San Francisco think tank funded by special interests such as PG&E, Chevron and the State Building and Construction Trades Council, paid for $230,629 in total travel during 2015, including $127,373 for a 10-day trip to Australia attended by 11 lawmakers to reportedly study drought management.
▪ The Independent Voter Project, a nonprofit group funded by corporate donors such as PG&E and wealthy individuals, paid $50,258 to send 21 legislators to its secretive annual “leadership panel” at a $360-a-night hotel on Maui’s southwest shore.
▪ The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles paid $28,658 in travel for then-Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, de León and Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.
To highlight the inconsistencies in Form 700 reporting, the second-highest travel destination was “no data.” The vast majority of reported travel destinations was within the state — Napa is the most popular destination with about 50 trips. Top international destinations included Mexico, Australia, Argentina and Singapore.
The top donor of nontravel gifts was by far the California Democratic Party, which spent about $12,500, nearly all of it on lawmakers’ meals, or an average of $77 per meal. The second-highest was the campaign committee for Atkins, which spent more than $10,500 in campaign funds, including $2,882 on personalized jackets and $2,529 on personalized business cardholders for her Democratic colleagues.
Booze is a popular gift. On Cinco de Mayo, for example, de León received a $151 bottle of tequila gifted by a Sacramento business. Two weeks later, he received a $125 bottle of tequila from Aristóteles Sandoval, the governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco. In December, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, accepted $488 worth of donated wine from the Allied Grape Growers.
Democrats received far more reported gifts and took far more trips than their Republican counterparts. Democrats, who greatly outnumber Republicans in the Legislature, reported receiving about 75 percent of all free travel and swag.
Local legislators
On the Central Coast, Katcho Achadjian, outgoing Republican Assemblyman for the 35th District, which encompasses San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties, reported no gifts or sponsored travel.
Democratic state Sen. Bill Monning, who represents the 17th District from Santa Cruz to Nipomo, however, accepted about $8,900 in free travel and other perks.
Most of Monning’s $5,305 in reported travel expenses was for a three-day Senate delegation trip to Mexico in July and another to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November.
Monning’s nontravel gifts are a bit more interesting. He reported receiving $880 in free tickets, including $290 in tickets to the Monterey Jazz Festival, where he reported he was to present a resolution, $170 in tickets to the Monterey County Fair and $140 in tickets to the California Mid-State Fair. He was treated to a $252 meal while on a February trip to Carmel in which he was paid an additional $252 in travel expenses by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, to make a speech.
And more free stuff
Monning isn’t alone in his tastes for free tickets, which accounted for about 9 percent — more than $23,000 worth — of all reported nontravel gifts from all legislators in 2015.
Tickets to theme parks, concerts and other events accounted for about 77 percent of state Sen. Tony Mendoza’s total $2,891 in nontravel related gifts. In May, Mendoza, D-Artesia, was treated to $268 in tickets to Cedar Point, the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World,” in Sandusky, Ohio. In July, he received $460 in tickets to Universal Studios, paid for by NBC Universal. Two days later, he received $413 in tickets to Disneyland from the Walt Disney Co. In February, he was treated to $459 — a dollar shy of the limit — in concert tickets by the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians.
Free meals far and away eclipsed entertainment as the most common form of gift, with a reported $175,417 spent on food for lawmakers. While state Sen. Robert Huff, R-San Dimas, was treated to meals valued at $1,270 by the Japanese government over four days — the priciest meals among lawmakers’ disclosures — the average reported meal rang in at $128.
Though the largest provider of free meals was the California Democratic Party, the organization didn’t report picking up the check for any Republicans, who received most of their free food and drink from agricultural associations and Native American tribal councils.
Loopholes
By far, most gifts reported in 2015 fell within the $460 limit, but some of the largest gifts and travel fell under long-standing legal loopholes regarding travel, lobbyists and the use of campaign funds.
According to a December 2014 report by California Common Cause, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that tracks money in politics, public officials are allowed to accept up to three days of lodging and food if they are speaking at a nonprofit conference.
“If these conferences were actually paid for by 501(c)3 charities providing public services and philanthropy, that would be one thing,” the report states. “In actuality, often special interests set up shell nonprofits in order to be able to make these travel payments uninhibited.”
The organization says that special interests often fund nonprofit groups that in turn sponsor conferences, overseas trips and junkets where lobbyists get exclusive access to lawmakers without being tied by gift limits. It cites the California Foundation on the Environment and Economy and the Independent Voter Project, which spent the most money on lawmakers of any entities in 2015, as examples.
Similarly, campaign money can be abused as slush funds to buy lavish gifts for public officials, their colleagues and staff. Although state law allows candidates to spend campaign funds on items related to “campaign, legislative or political” business, it does not define such business. In 2015, former Assembly Speaker Atkins spent $10,522 in campaign funds on her colleagues and categorized the gifts as “campaign” or “political,” though about half of the gifts are listed as “Speaker of the Assembly” or “no data.”
Because of the Political Reform Act, state legislators are not allowed to accept any gifts from lobbyists, although the lobbyists’ clients may still give up to the $460 limit. Groups such as Common Cause say this renders the law meaningless because the interest groups they represent are the ones seeking to curry favor with officials. Common Cause says the state should adopt the same policy as the U.S. House of Representatives, which prohibits elected officials from accepting gifts of any kind from lobbyists and their clients.
Attempts at reform
Though there have been calls for reform, recent efforts in California have been stymied by the lawmakers themselves.
In 2014, the Legislature passed three bills.
One sought to tighten the travel loophole. Another would have lowered the then-gift limit from $440 to $200 and placed restrictions on certain types of gifts. A third would have restricted the personal use of campaign funds.
Brown vetoed all three.
In his veto message to de León’s bill, which would have lowered the gift limit, Brown downplayed the influence these gifts have on lawmakers and said the bill would be “adding further complexity without commensurate benefit.”
“Proper disclosure, as already provided by the law, should be sufficient to guard against undue influence,” Brown wrote.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
How the database was developed
To shed light on the amount and types of gifts that state lawmakers receive, a Cal Poly journalism department class examined forms submitted by members of the state Legislature, which had been gathered by the university’s Institute for Advanced Technology and Public Policy, and partnered with The Tribune to publish the results of their analysis.
Twenty journalism students enrolled in the journalism department’s data collection course last spring divvied up hundreds of pages of 2015 Forms 700 provided by the Institute and manually categorized and entered information into a readable format. The students, in groups, then used the analytical software Tableau to create visual representations of the combined data, noting interesting trends or dubious gifts or travel.
Tribune reporter Matt Fountain met regularly with the class, working closely with assistant journalism professor Patrick Howe to further analyze the data before writing this story.
Accompanying this article on sanluisobispo.com, readers will find the interactive database generated from the students’ work. Through it, users can look up any legislator in the California State Assembly and Senate in 2015, what they received, from whom, where they traveled, what concerts they went to and how much free food they ate.
