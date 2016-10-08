Atascadero mobile home fire remains under investigation

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of an Atascadero mobile home fire that sent one resident to the hospital on Friday.
Crews responded to the blaze on the 10,000 block of Catalpa Street around 3:25 p.m. and found the home fully involved with flames, said Capt. Tom Peterson of the Atascadero Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
The resident was already outside the home and across the street, he said. He was later transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital for evaluation, Peterson said.
Firefighters from Cal Fire and the Paso Robles and Templeton departments of emergency services helped contain the flames in about 15 to 20 minutes, although the home was a total loss, Peterson said.
Peterson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
