Homeboy Industries founder to speak at Mission San Luis Obispo

The founder of a Los Angeles-based gang intervention program will give a presentation at Mission San Luis Obispo on Monday.
The Rev. Greg Boyle started Homeboy Industries, which provides rehabilitation and re-entry services to gang members.
He will be a guest of Restorative Partners, a San Luis Obispo County nonprofit group that administers prisoner re-entry, juvenile hall and jail programs, among other services. His talk, “Lessons from the Field: Kinship as Gang Intervention,” will focus on fighting violence, addiction and gang membership by building relationships and sharing hope.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with music from BreakThrough Ministries. Boyle will speak and hold a question-and-answer session starting at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will also have the chance to network with agencies specializing in restorative justice programming.
The event is free and open to the public. All donations will benefit Restorative Partners or Homeboy Industries.
For more information, contact Sister Theresa Harpin at 805-241-1272 or sistertheresa@restorativepartners.org.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
