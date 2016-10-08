North County fire destroys building, burns 2 acres

A North County structure fire Saturday near Paso Robles destroyed a building and burned surrounding vegetation.
Cal Fire responded to a blaze on the 3200 block of Oakdale Road around 11:50 a.m.
The structure was a total loss, according to Cal Fire, although firefighters were able to stop the vegetation fire from burning more than 2 acres.
#oakdalefire CAL FIRE and Paso Robles City at scene. THANK YOU to @templetonfd for assisting with other emergencies. pic.twitter.com/RYfis9wyx9— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 8, 2016
It’s unclear whether the structure was a commercial building or a residence. Firefighters plan to spend the next couple of hours mopping up the area.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
