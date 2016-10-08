Local

October 8, 2016 1:23 PM

North County fire destroys building, burns 2 acres

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

A North County structure fire Saturday near Paso Robles destroyed a building and burned surrounding vegetation.

Cal Fire responded to a blaze on the 3200 block of Oakdale Road around 11:50 a.m.

The structure was a total loss, according to Cal Fire, although firefighters were able to stop the vegetation fire from burning more than 2 acres.

It’s unclear whether the structure was a commercial building or a residence. Firefighters plan to spend the next couple of hours mopping up the area.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

America in Bloom comes to Arroyo Grande

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos