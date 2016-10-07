Crews respond to brush fire on Cuesta Grade

Firefighters were able to douse a brush fire along the Cuesta Grade in about 30 minutes Friday night, according to emergency officials.
The blaze, which was called in to dispatchers at 8:01 p.m., burned approximately 3 acres along the northbound side of Highway 101, according to the CHP and Cal Fire.
The far-right lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire, the CHP said. The lane remained closed as of 8:45 p.m., the CHP said.
Crews put out the fire by 8:30 p.m., according to the CHP and Cal Fire.
Cal Fire announced on Twitter at 9:50 p.m. that it expected to conduct a couple of hours of “mop-up” after containing the blaze.
#cuestafire forward progress has been stopped approximately 3 acres. https://t.co/524vICmMGh— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 8, 2016
