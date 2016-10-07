Local

October 7, 2016 8:47 PM

Crews respond to brush fire on Cuesta Grade

By Mark Powell

mpowell@thetribunenews.com

Firefighters were able to douse a brush fire along the Cuesta Grade in about 30 minutes Friday night, according to emergency officials.

The blaze, which was called in to dispatchers at 8:01 p.m., burned approximately 3 acres along the northbound side of Highway 101, according to the CHP and Cal Fire.

The far-right lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire, the CHP said. The lane remained closed as of 8:45 p.m., the CHP said.

Crews put out the fire by 8:30 p.m., according to the CHP and Cal Fire.

Cal Fire announced on Twitter at 9:50 p.m. that it expected to conduct a couple of hours of “mop-up” after containing the blaze.

Mark Powell: 805-781-7915

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

America in Bloom comes to Arroyo Grande

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos