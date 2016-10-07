Police search for missing SLO man

San Luis Obispo police need help finding a 75-year-old man who’s been missing since Wednesday.
James Erickson, who suffers from a medical condition, voluntarily walked away from his home at the Las Brisas Retirement Community on the 1200 block of Briarwood Drive, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.
Erickson was last seen around noon on Wednesday. He’s described as a white man about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes. Erickson’s clothing description is unknown, and he doesn’t have access to a car or cell phone.
Anyone with information about Erickson is asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317 and select option two for dispatch when prompted.
