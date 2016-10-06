SLO man beats cancer to scale Half Dome as he turns 80

A San Luis Obispo man with an adventurous streak vowed way back in his 50s that he would scale Yosemite’s Half Dome at the age of 80.
Marv Gross, who turns 80 on Oct. 21, happened to be descending Half Dome when he made the pledge. He now jokes that “coming down the mountain is never a good time to make a commitment like that.”
Yet, nearly three decades later, having overcome prostate cancer, Gross honored that vow last month.
Scheduling the journey on Sept. 26 before the park closed the trail for the winter, Gross trekked 18 miles and more than 5,000 feet in elevation from Yosemite Valley to the top of the famous granite monolith that rises about 8,800 feet above sea level.
“Every step toward the end was painful,” Gross said. “If I had to compare it to anything, I’d compare it to running a marathon.”
His daylong, round-trip journey would tax even the best hikers in their athletic prime — it requires strong legs and arms to hold onto the cables that provide stability up the back side of the Half Dome slab.
Gross, a retired social worker, is fit, lean and eats mostly vegetables and fish. He said that at one point his feet slipped out from under him on the moist rock pathway, and he held himself up only by gripping the cables with his arms.
The last stretch of trail was so strenuous that he nearly stumbled over repeatedly as he was descending. Gross’ nephew and hiking partner, 73-year-old Dick Chimenti of Sonora, had to hold him up by the back of his pants so he wouldn’t fall forward, Gross said.
A trio that included Gross, Chimenti and their friend Dennis Yasutomi started at 6 a.m. and finished about 11 p.m.
Friends waited at the bottom to greet them with food and congratulations.
“It’s an exhausting thing,” said Gross’ friend Kathleen O’Neill, who was among those waiting at the end. “It’s very demanding. It’s nonstop until you got off the mountain.”
Gross said he lived in the Yosemite area with his family while he was in the seventh grade and will always have a fondness for its beauty and serenity, calling the view from the top of Half Dome and other nearby peaks “spectacular.”
While many people encouraged him, some questioned whether he needed to do the hike.
His 83-year-old girlfriend, Myra Wapner, always supported his quest, but she also was concerned about its intensity.
Gross hiked Half Dome several times over the past 15 years as a form of training for his ascent at 80, leaving out a few years during that time to take care of his health and overcome injuries.
Three years ago, Gross received radiation treatment for prostate cancer that he’d lived with for about 10 years. It was the first time that he’d gotten radiation, as the levels of the cancer had stayed manageable before then.
“I lived with it for 10 years and decided to use Chinese medicine and ate a healthy diet,” Gross said. “I cut out sugar. But when my (prostate-specific antigen) levels got pretty high, I knew I had to get the radiation.”
His PSA levels are now normal for a healthy man.
While he has checked Half Dome off his bucket list and doesn’t plan to return, another bucket list goal is to hike Machu Picchu in Peru.
Gross said staying active is the key to his longevity. He also dances ballroom, tango, swing and other styles at the Madonna Inn.
It was through dance that he met Wapner 12 years ago. She had lost her husband, and he was ready for a relationship.
But she wasn’t quite up for it right away.
“I had to be very patient,” Gross said. “It was hard for her to get used to another guy.”
Now they’re an active couple that dances, hikes and participates in activities in the SLO Skiers club, though Gross doesn’t ski anymore.
For friends who are younger and have admired his spirit, he’s an inspiration.
“He has a positive attitude,” O’Neill said. “He’s persistent about reaching his goals. He’s tenacious. I’m so proud of him.”
