Officials consider changes to downtown SLO, from ‘funk zone’ to housing

Looking ahead 25 years at what San Luis Obispo’s downtown core may look like, the City Council and members of its Planning Commission weighed in on a draft of the Downtown Concept Plan that includes adding more infill housing and parking structures, slowing traffic in the heart of downtown and around Mission Plaza, and improving biking and walking amenities.
Much of the comment at the meeting Tuesday focused on how to best preserve the city’s sense of place and character with new opportunities for walking and biking, while also accomodating the demand for living space, parking and retail hubs downtown.
“What is really implicit in this plan is the idea of bringing more people into a walkable distance from downtown and providing housing for a wide range of income groups,” said Planning Commissioner Chuck Stevenson. “A lot of young people would choose to live in a walkable downtown area.”
The discussion took place as part of a draft update to the Downtown Concept Plan originally adopted in 1993, which will serve as a guide for the city’s development projects and for acquisition of public spaces downtown in coming decades.
The latest draft, underway since December 2015, has been based on input at public workshops held in recent months, as well as feedback from a Creative Vision Team made up of 10 community members appointed by the City Council. The draft envisions a block-by-block breakdown of redevelopment concepts for the downtown, as drafted by city consultants led by Michael Baker International.
Among the ideas: Renovations of City Hall, AT&T building and the city-owned San Luis Obispo Little Theatre to incorporate more city offices and outdoor public space; a new parking structure on the corner of Palm and Nipomo streets to include retail along Nipomo; an addition to the History Center on the city-owned parking lot on Monterey Street, wrapping around the building to property on Broad Street; multifamily housing on Pacific Street beween Carmel and Beach streets; and converting the corner of Monterey and Pepper streets to a parking structure with ground floor commercial and residential or office space.
A block at the intersection of Walker and Pismo streets could become the city’s new “Funk Zone,” according to the draft, with larger commercial mixed-use space for incubator businesses, technological uses, shared marketplaces or shared work spaces.
The draft also envisions paseos or walkways through much of the downtown core, including connectors to Nipomo and Chorro streets and Pacific and Marsh streets.
The concept calls for multimodal streets that equally share space for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists along areas of Santa Rosa, Monterey, Higuera and Marsh streets, and sidewalks in the heart of downtown emphasizing more room for outdoor gathering, socializing, dining and commerce.
Streets with shared pedestrian and car access around the Mission have been floated as well.
We’ve had $1 million condos coming up on Marsh Street, but they’re not going to answer the needs of the iFixit crowd.
Hemalata Dandekar, San Luis Obispo planning commissioner
The plan will need to go through additional public review, as well as gain approval from city advisory bodies and the City Council, with expected adoption in April 2017.
The plan elicited a wide range of comments from council members and commissioners on Tuesday, with Mayor Jan Marx calling for more pocket parks and spaces to socialize to promote better mental health as more people live in smaller spaces downtown. Marx also cautioned against rooftop noise and lighting impacts.
“We need to be aware of flashing lights and the night sky as more people live downtown,” Marx said.
Commissioner Hemalata Dandekar suggested more detail in the planning as well as rethinking zoning for building smaller units. She said smaller living spaces that are affordable for young professionals will help fuel the future economy and better meet housing needs.
“We’ve had $1 million condos coming up on Marsh Street, but they’re not going to answer the needs of the iFixit crowd,” Dandekar said. “We don’t have, at the moment, instruments to say, ‘What kind of housing do we want there?’ And young people are saying, ‘Small is beautiful,’ and yet we haven’t created the mechanisms in which ‘small is beautiful’ can occur.”
Former San Luis Obispo Mayor Ken Schwartz was critical of the draft, saying the voice of the people “is buried” in a document presented by highly trained planners (despite public workshops) and that it lacks an economic analysis.
“There has been virtually nothing talked about the economic base of the city and how the downtown will contribute to that economic base,” Schwartz said. “Nothing in this presentation that gave a clue as to the importance of downtown as an economic engine for the welfare of this town, and it is critical.”
David Brodie, representing Save Our Downtown SLO , said building heights should preserve views of hills and natural landscapes.
Marx, however, said no development projects have reached the city’s maximum height limit of 75 feet.
The Creative Vision Team will continue to refine the draft plan. Open houses are scheduled for Nov. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ludwick Community Center and Nov. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the County Library Meeting Room.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
