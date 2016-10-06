Local

October 6, 2016 9:02 AM

Crews battle blaze near Oceano Campground

Tribune staff

Crews battled a small blaze near the Oceano Campground early Thursday morning, according to a Cal Fire spokeswoman.

The fire began around 4:27 a.m. in the area of Pier Avenue in Oceano, burning grass and brush. Crews were able to contain the fire to a half-acre by about 5:57 a.m., the spokeswoman said.

Crews were still on scene doing clean up at 8:30 a.m.

Cal Fire and Five Cities Fire Authority responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries from the incident, according to the spokeswoman.

