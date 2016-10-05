SLO has a new spot to buy boots and barbed wire

A new Tractor Supply Co. store has opened its doors in San Luis Obispo.
The national chain, which also has a store in Paso Robles, held its soft opening on Saturday at 120 Tank Farm Road and will hold its grand opening Oct. 13-16, with a celebration on Oct. 15 that will include a demonstration by the Cal Poly Tractor Pull club, and the attendance of local junior high 4-H members and KJUG radio.
The new store has 19,000 square feet of retail space inside and 15,000 square feet outside its building, said Bryan King, the store manager. It employees 13 people.
The shelves are still being stocked at the business that features “ranch lifestyle” items, including apparel, boots, feed, hardware, fencing, and barbed wire, among other items.
Despite its name, the store located near the corner of South Higuera Street doesn’t sell tractors, although it does offer tractor parts.
The parcel is owned by Don and Taylor Judkins of Bakersfield, who are principal members of Tank Farm Center LLC.
Taylor Judkins told The Tribune this week that the development company is waiting for city approval of building permits on an adjacent public market plan that envisions commercial buildings for local produce and products, a brewery, restaurant and retail closer to the corner of South Higuera and Tank Farm.
That plan was started by PB Companies LLC, a private investment firm created by attorney John Belsher and developer Ryan Petetit, who now faces five felonies after being accused of a violent attack on his girlfriend in November.
Belsher has since created a new company, Central Coast Developers Inc., which will serve as an umbrella organization for several entities he owns, including PB Companies.
Also adjacent to the Tractor Supply, facing Tank Farm, is a building that’s designed for retail or restaurant use. Multiple businesses have expressed interest in moving into that space, but no decision has yet been finalized on the tenant, Judkins said.
“We have the shell of the building completed,” Judkins said.
Once a tenant has been selected, the interior will be completed, Judkins added.
