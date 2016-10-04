SLO police stepping up bike safety enforcement on Thursday

With bike fatalities on the rise in California, the San Luis Obispo Police Department will step up bike safety enforcement operations on Thursday by deploying special patrols to look out for cyclists and drivers who are violating traffic laws.
The department will focus its effort on “collision-causing factors” involving drivers and cyclists, including behaviors that can cause fatalities, which are rising statewide as more people use bikes for commuting, exercise and recreation, according to the department.
Locally, San Luis Obispo police officials have investigated 133 fatal and injury collisions involving bike riders during the past three years.
California witnessed 141 bicyclist deaths in 2013, accounting for nearly 5 percent of all traffic fatalities. The national average is just over 2 percent.
The department has issued the following safety tips to help save lives and stop tragedy.
Drivers need to share the road with cyclists, allowing the mandated three feet of clearance when passing bike riders; look for cyclists before opening a car door or pulling out of a parking space; and yield to cyclists at intersections.
Cyclists should wear properly fitted bicycle helmets every time they ride; ride in the same direction as traffic while in the street; increase their visibility to drivers by wearing fluorescent or brightly colored clothing during the day, and at dawn and dusk.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
