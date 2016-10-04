Do you know a Vietnam War veteran? Free tribute lunch planned in SLO

Vietnam War veterans are invited to attend a Vietnam War Veterans Tribute from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. The event is free to all Vietnam War veterans.
Space will be available to display memorabilia and pictures — attendees can bring pictures of family members to honor, or items of interest from any conflict.
Donations of any amount are encouraged to cover the costs of meals and other expenses for the veterans; the public can sponsor a veteran for $130, which provides lunch and a sculpture for the veteran. The public and guests of veterans can attend the luncheon for $20; members of the public are asked to provide a donation as well.
Reservations are required by Oct. 21. To reserve a space, contact Joe Brocato at 805-543-6244 or jebrocato@gmail.com.
Comments