SLO County gets more than $100,000 to fight child abuse

The county’s Center for Family Strengthening (CFS) has received grants of $70,000 and $35,000 from the state’s Office of Child Abuse Prevention for the development of child abuse prevention networking and professional development training.
The $70,000 grant is allocated at $35,000 this fiscal year and another $35,000 next year to develop regional collaborative networks between child abuse prevention councils and community stakeholders, and to help reduce the incidents of child abuse communitywide.
CFS is the organization designated by the county Board of Supervisors to coordinate local efforts to prevent and respond to child abuse and neglect.
CFS is a key member of the Coastal Tri-Counties Child Abuse Prevention Coalition (San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties) and will collaborate to support and strengthen parenting and parental resilience throughout the tricounty region.
CFS has also been selected to participate in Strategies 2.0 in which the Office of Child Abuse Prevention provides training and technical assistance for family strengthening and child abuse prevention throughout California. CFS will receive a three-year award of $35,000 toward that training.
