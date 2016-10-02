A taste of fall at Avila Valley Barn

Chloe Musolff, 3, of Morro Bay, enjoys an ear of roasted corn at Avila Valley Barn on Sunday. The first weekend of October was busy for Avila Valley Barn, which was packed with kids and adult who were looking for pumpkins and munching on roasted corn.
Bella Magana, 8, leads little sister Julianna Magana, 2, of Nipomo, through the children’s corn maze at Avila Valley Barn on Sunday.
Anthony Media, 2, of Santa Maria, giggles at his mom as he climbs up on the pumpkins for sale at Avila Valley Barn on Sunday.
Avila Valley Barn in San Luis Obispo was packed with kids and families looking for pumpkins and gourds on the first weekend of October. Hundreds of pumpkins of all different types were on display for visitors to pick from.
