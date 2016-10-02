SLO County government meetings for the week of Oct. 3

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Continued consideration of East Cherry Avenue specific plan project.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Introduction and swearing-in of new police officers; update on Grover Beach Train Station Expansion Project; consideration of financial assistance for hotel project at 950 El Camino Real.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Reports on pending facilities challenges and technology plan updates; approval of lease agreement between Lucia Mar and the Nipomo Recreation Association for Nipomo High School; approval of forming a wall of fame and naming facilities committee for 2016-17.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Monday. 805-772-6200. Closed session meeting to confer with labor negotiators and discuss the performance evaluation of the city manager.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-227-7276. Vote to approve recreational and commercial marijuana regulations. Public hearing on replacing the existing Airport Advisory Committee with an Airport Commission.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Appeal of approval of two new single-family residences at 306 and 308 Boeker Avenue; introduction of ordinances effecting a Local Coastal Plan amendment and amendments to Pismo Beach municipal code regarding subdivisions and 1983 and 1988 zoning codes; update on Shell Beach development standards and design guidelines; consideration of revised rear elevation for Beach Walk Hotel at 147 Stimson Avenue and 150 Hinds Avenue.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. Downtown Concept Plan update; Mission Plaza assessment and Master Plan update; wastewater collection system capacity constraints.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Update on affordable housing in San Luis Obispo County; consider adoption of the county’s 2015-2020 Fair Housing Plan; provide direction on future use of El Chorro Regional Park and discussion of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.
San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-5600. Continued hearing to consider Phillips 66 Co.’s request to modify an existing rail spur on the southwest side of its Nipomo Mesa refinery to allow for the import and unloading of crude oil at the refinery by train.
