San Miguel will celebrate news signs, sidewalks

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday at noon to celebrate completion of the San Miguel Gateway Monuments project.
The project includes gateway monuments along Highway 101 at both ends of San Miguel and sidewalks on the west side of Mission Street from Ninth to 11th streets.
The $858,465 project was funded by a federal grant. Souza Construction Inc. of San Luis Obispo completed the construction contract for $411,283, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
County officials ask the public not to drive to the ceremony. Transportation will be provided by the county and the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority. Attendees should arrive at the 10th Street park-and-ride lot on K Street in San Miguel, just south of 10th Street, for a bus that will depart at 11:30 a.m.
The project is a cooperative effort between the county and the San Miguel Gateway Monument Ad Hoc Committee, with oversight from Caltrans. The San Miguel Chamber of Commerce will provide on-going maintenance.
