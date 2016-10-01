One killed, at least two injured in North County collision

One person was killed and at least two people were injured Friday night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in North County.
The collision occurred around 8:43 p.m. near northbound Highway 101 and Wellsona Road, north of Paso Robles, according to the CHP.
In addition to the fatality, at least two patients suffered injuries, according to Cal Fire.
No further information is available at this time.
The Highway 101-Wellsona Road intersection has been the scene of numerous fatal and major-injury vehicle collisions. One of the deadliest collisions occurred on Christmas Eve in 2014 when four people were killed when a minivan collided with a semi-truck turning onto Wellsona Road.
Most recently, on Sept. 9, a Paso Robles woman suffered major injuries when a pickup truck collided with her vehicle as she was driving in the intersection.
A San Luis Obispo woman was killed in June when the car she was riding in collided with a tractor-trailer turning from Wellsona Road onto Highway 101.
