Pismo Beach politicians push platforms at public forum

How to address economic development in Pismo Beach during one of the worst recorded droughts in state history dominated the debate as four City Council and two mayoral candidates faced off during a public forum Thursday evening.
The candidates also weighed in on the city’s bumper-to-bumper traffic, lack of downtown parking and the future of the city-owned Chapman House estate during the forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.
Mayoral candidate Ed Waage and council incumbent Erik Howell both emphasized their voting records on the City Council in support of recent decisions to pursue a regional recycled wastewater project and implement a building moratorium in response to the drought. Their challengers were more skeptical, saying the city needs to do more to ensure Pismo Beach doesn’t run out of water.
Waage, who is running for mayor while wrapping up his second term on the council, said, “We are leading the South County really in trying to protect our groundwater by having our water recycling program. Pismo Beach has taken the lead. We’ve been working with Oceano, Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach as partners to help to recycle our wastewater so we can reinject it into the ground and protect our water supply.
“With respect to development, we are the only city in the South County to impose a moratorium on new projects. ... So we are trying to put the brakes on new projects so that we can help preserve our water supply as much as possible.”
Howell said he felt the recycled wastewater program should be moved forward “sooner rather than later,” possibly by using funds from the city’s hotel occupancy tax, as well as putting more focus on water conservation again.
Mayoral candidate Sandra Gore Nielsen — whose campaign slogan is “Pismo Beach: better, not bigger” — said despite the steps taken by the current council, she thinks the city is building beyond its water supply, something she worries could endanger the health of the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin.
“We can’t pray for rain,” Nielsen said. “El Niño is not going to come save us. We really have to look at this as a permanent situation. And if one day it rains, well then praise the lord. Basically, we have to change the way that we live, and we have to understand the limitation of our water.”
Council candidate Marcia Guthrie echoed those concerns, specifying that she would like to move away from the city’s reliance on rain-dependent water sources and look into alternatives.
“The predictions for this year are dire,” Guthrie said. “We will not be able to meet our water needs if we have a drier-than-usual winter and the Northern California mountains don’t get the snow. Everything is dependent on year-by-year precipitation, and I would put a halt to it.”
Kreowski said the city needs to recapture runoff before it flows to the ocean and store some of that in cistern systems for reuse.
“The reality is, though, we are incredibly wasteful,” he said. “I find it amazing that California doesn’t capture any of that water, especially Pismo Beach. As we are building more hardscape, and the water rushes down the street, it actually enhances coastal erosion.”
Burgher said the water situation doesn’t need to be dire because the city and state have options, although expensive, such as recyled wastewater and adding pipelines to move water to Pismo Beach to ease any stress on local resources.
“The technology is there to do it, and the will and the money is what it is going to take,” he said. “I don’t think we should panic. And yes, the rains will come. I’ll take a bet with anyone here, $100, someday the rains will come.”
Other issues
All six candidates agreed that lack of parking and too much traffic are problems in Pismo Beach, though they presented several different solutions.
Most of the candidates said they supported building a parking structure somewhere downtown, possibly coupled with more perimeter parking to make the pier area more pedestrian-friendly.
“There’s a sense amongst our community that we don’t want to go downtown because it is too congested: too much traffic, difficult to get around,” Kreowski said. “Unfortunately, we have to step forward. We can’t just keep waiting around and talking. We have to do something about it.”
Waage said the City Council recently conducted a parking study that found a parking structure wasn’t financially advisable because it would be heavily used only about four months of the year. He said he supported finding “different ways to move people throughout the city, like walking or biking.”
All of the candidates said they would like to look into widening Highway 101 or finding other ways to reduce rush-hour traffic slowdowns on the highway through Shell Beach. For that reason, most said they support — if somewhat reluctantly — Measure J, the countywide half-cent sales tax on the Nov. 8 ballot that would help fund transportation projects in the county.
Only Guthrie said she was undecided about Measure J, saying the city should have “been more proactive” in finding alternative funding rather than a tax.
Finally, the candidates all weighed in on the Chapman House, which was willed to the city in 2012 by local philanthropist Clifford Chapman.
Many living in the neighborhood of the Shell Beach estate have decried plans to allow more events there, saying they would disrupt the quiet neighborhood. The city has conversely said that opening the property up to more events would make it a cultural asset to residents, and would help make it financially self-sustaining.
At Thursday night’s forum, all of the candidates spoke in favor of finding some balance of events, activities or walk-in visits at the estate, while still holding true to the neighborhood’s wishes.
“We seem to be getting posed these false choices: that we either have to sell the Chapman House or we either have to open it up to raves that will go on till 2 a.m. each night, or we just need to open up our coffers and throw an outrageous amount of money at it, and I just don’t think that’s true,” Howell said. “I think working on this together, we are going to resolve our differences, and we are going to make this the gem it was intended to be.”
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
City Council candidates
- Tom Burgher, owner of art gallery and event business
- Marcia Guthrie, Realtor
- Erik Howell, incumbent councilman and California Coastal Commissioner
- Brian Kreowski, attorney and Cuesta College political science professor
Mayoral candidates
- Sandra Gore Nielsen, author
- Ed Waage, Pismo Beach city councilman
