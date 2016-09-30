Toxic algae put Laguna Lake off-limits

Warning signs have been posted at Laguna Lake advising that people and pets should not swim there or drink the water because of dangerous levels of toxins produced by blue-green algae.
The notices advise people: Don’t use the lake water for cooking, even if boiled; keep pets away from the water; clean fish fillets with tap or bottled water and throw away the guts; avoid eating shellfish; and stay away from any scum or discolored water.
The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board recently took samples from the lake near Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo and discovered the presence of microcystin, “a toxin produced by blue-green algae that is harmful to humans, pets and wildlife.”
“Water bodies throughout the state are experiencing microcystin levels produced by blue-green algae that exceed state levels due to hot summer weather combined with drought conditions,” the city wrote in a statement.
The city wants to take an abundance of caution by heeding the state of California’s recommendation to post warning signs about recreational water contact.
Two samples were collected from the lake: one at the edge of the water body near the Madonna Road bridge and one at the boat launch area in the park.
The sample at the boat launch showed a microcystin level of 5.4 micrograms per liter, while the Madonna Road sample showed 9.2 micrograms per liter. The state guideline recommends posting warning signs when concentrations of microcystins exceed 6 micrograms per liter.
“The city wants to take an abundance of caution by heeding the state of California’s recommendation to post warning signs about recreational water contact,” said Bob Hill, the city’s natural resources manager.
The toxin levels will not have any impact on the city’s current drinking water sources, which are Nacimiento Lake, Salinas Reservoir and Whale Rock Reservoir, according to city officials.
The city’s drinking water sources are regularly checked for microcystin levels as well as a broad range of other potentially harmful substances, such as metals, fecal coliform and other bacteria, and testing has shown those bodies of water meet health and safety standards.
The city’s staff will continue to monitor the levels at Laguna Lake and take any cautionary measures needed.
For more information, go to the state’s water board website at www.bit.ly/2dgLZwb.
