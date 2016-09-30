Multi-car wreck on Hwy. 101 causes traffic backup in North County

A Friday afternoon collision on northbound Highway 101 reportedly involving eight vehicles snarled traffic in the North County, according to the CHP.
The collision, called in to dispatch at 4:52 p.m., reportedly blocked at least one lane just south of Vineyard Drive in Templeton, the CHP said.
At one point, traffic reportedly had backed up more than two miles to Del Rio Road in Atascadero, according to the CHP traffic incident information page.
Tow trucks were dispatched to the scene about 5:05 p.m., according to the information page.
At 5:31 p.m., the CHP reported minor injuries, but no further details were available.
The scene was cleared at 5:49 p.m., according to dispatch.
During the traffic delay, Caltrans advised drivers via Twitter to expect delays and use highways 1 or 46 as detours.
