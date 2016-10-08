Lawmaker gifts: Who's giving and getting in Sacramento

California state lawmakers received about $866,000 in meals, entertainment, travel and other freebies last year, ranging from five-figure trips to tickets to sporting events to grocery store gift certificates. This interactive graphic provides a look at how much each lawmaker accepted, what gifts were given and where they came from. Click on the "Who's giving" tab to search by gift-giver, and the "Who's getting" tab to find individual legislators' gifts.
» Read more in a Tribune special report: A closer look at the $866,000 in free stuff California lawmakers got last year.
