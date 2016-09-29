San Miguel will celebrate its news signs, sidewalks

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday at noon to celebrate the completion of the San Miguel Gateway Monuments project.
The project includes gateway monuments along Highway 101 at both ends of San Miguel and sidewalks along the west side of Mission Street from Ninth to 11th streets, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
The $858,465 project was funded by a federal grant secured through San Luis Obispo Council of Governments. Souza Construction Inc. of San Luis Obispo completed the construction contract for $411,283, according to county Public Works officials.
County Public Works staff ask that no passenger traffic arrive at the ceremony. Transportation will be provided by the county and the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority. Attendees should arrive at the 10th Street park-and-ride lot on K Street in San Miguel, just south of 10th Street, for a bus that will depart at 11:30 a.m.
The project is the culmination of a cooperative effort between the county and the San Miguel Gateway Monument Ad Hoc Committee, with oversight provided by Caltrans. The project received support from the San Miguel Advisory Council, the San Miguel Community Services District, and the San Miguel Chamber of Commerce, the latter of which will provide on-going maintenance.
Comments