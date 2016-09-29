Fewer arrests, citations mark start of Cal Poly’s school year

Fewer people were arrested or issued citations for noise- and alcohol-related violations during the recent start of Cal Poly’s academic school year, the San Luis Obispo Police Department says.
Between Friday, Sept. 16, and Monday morning, the city enacted its “safety enhancement zone” ordinance in which fines for offenses such as being drunk in public, carrying an open container of alcohol, and participating in an “unruly gathering” were doubled.
Police say this year, the department experienced a 42 percent drop in calls for party-related noise calls, according to a news release Thursday.
In 2015, the department issued 174 citations for being a minor in possession of alcohol, being drunk in public, possessing an open alcohol container, urinating in public, being in an unruly gathering, and noise. This year, the department issued 101 citations.
“Anecdotally, officers, residents and students have reported mellower crowds and an acknowledgment that the safety enhancement period provides not only an educational opportunity by teaching others to be respectful neighbors but also acts as a deterrent directed toward those who may choose to engage in disruptive behaviors,” the department said.
Comments