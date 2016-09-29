SLO conference to tackle ‘negative effects’ of marijuana

A conference called “Not Just Pot Anymore” focusing on the “negative effects” of marijuana and how legalization could impact California residents will be held Wednesday at the Courtyard Marriott in San Luis Obispo.
The initial part of the conference will be from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 1605 Calle Joaquin Road in San Luis Obispo, featuring speakers on the drug’s effects on the brain, addiction, and drugged driving. Topics also will include potential legalization in California and the drug’s impacts on taxes, prison and crime. The cost is $75 in advance and $90 at the door.
The second part of the event will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It’s $10 for parents and free for students.
Speakers at the afternoon event will include Dr. Kevin Sabet, the director of the Drug Policy Institute at the University of Florida and an adviser to three U.S. presidential administrations; Chelsey Clarke, a strategic analyst with the Rocky Mountain High Drug Trafficking Area, a law enforcement organization combating drug trafficking; Stuart Gitlow, the executive director of the Annenberg Physician Training Program in Addictive Disease; and Jody Belsher, the director of the documentary “The Other Side of Cannabis: Negative Effects of Marijuana on our Youth.”
The evening event will be moderated by Kenneth Starr, founder of the Ken Starr MD Wellness Group in Arroyo Grande with speakers Carlos Guerrero, president and co-founder of the Central Coast Alumni for Recovery, and Belsher.
To register online, go to http://www.oscdoc.com/conference.
Comments