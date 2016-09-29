Porn? Pot? This is not your father’s election

Yesterday’s “no-no’s” have become today’s “why-not’s.” I realized that while reading California’s Official Voter Information Guide for the Nov. 8 general election.
In this election we voters are being asked to legalize recreational marijuana use, and to pass a law to protect the health of actors in pornographic movies. Welcome to the “why-not” age.
In my early youth I was a member of a crew of young men who went door-to-door trying to mislead people into buying magazine subscriptions. You might say our respect for regulations was underdeveloped.
But we didn’t smoke marijuana. The year was 1950. We lived where marijuana still wasn’t readily available. We’d heard of it. We exchanged marijuana misinformation with each other. But we’d never seen the real thing, much less smoked any.
So when I was drafted into the Army in 1951, I was still innocent as far as marijuana goes. And believe it or not, I never saw any marijuana until I was stationed at Camp Roberts. I was appointed as the investigating officer in the general court martial of a soldier charged with possessing marijuana.
The real investigation was done by the MPs. My job was just to see if there was enough evidence to charge the soldier. There was.
I have even less experience with pornographic movies. When I was a boy in the 1930s and ’40s, married couples in films always slept in twin beds. Movie censors banned showing a man and woman occupying the same bed, even when wearing complete pajamas and no matter how large the bed.
Life changes whether we like it or not. I am now asked to approve a state law to require male actors in pornographic movies to wear condoms when performing various sexual acts. The reason is, of course, to prevent the spread of diseases.
How did we go from requiring twin beds in movies to requiring condoms? I don’t even know when the police stopped arresting people for making pornographic films, or owning them or selling tickets to see them.
But if making and showing pornographic films is now a legal enterprise, it’s only common sense to require pornographic male actors to wear condoms. I plan to vote yes on Proposition 60.
Proposition 64, to legalize recreational marijuana, however, has some faults. One is not specifying when a pot smoker is too intoxicated to drive safely. Prop. 64 would give money to the Highway Patrol to develop that standard. But I say don’t legalize marijuana until we know how high is too high.
There are also other questions in the Voter Information Guide that need better answers than were given. I will vote “No” on Proposition 64 as it’s presently written.
