Atascadero revamps sign law to encourage downtown beautification

Atascadero is moving forward with efforts to beautify the city’s commercial districts, one sign at a time.
City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend the city’s sign ordinance in an effort to simplify the rules so business owners know which displays are allowed and which are prohibited. Officials hope the changes will cut down on temporary and illegal signs that block sidewalks and often create eyesores along the commercial corridors.
“The conclusion is, (the ordinance) is no longer a roadblock,” said Linda Hendy, president of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, who spoke during the meeting.
A movement to improve the city’s sign regulations began in 2014, when council members started a discussion about upgrading business areas, especially along El Camino Real and Morro Road. After business walks and other outreach efforts, city staff began a campaign in 2015 to improve Atascadero signage.
City staff began visiting businesses, handing out fliers and discussing illegal signs with owners in order to bring them into compliance. Feather flags and A-frame signs on sidewalks were among the advertisements the staff targeted.
To help businesses with the cost of new signage, Council members in February 2015 also significantly reduced sign permit fees for 18 months. The city began charging $50 for smaller signs and $100 for larger signs that require an administrative use permit. The City Council in August renewed that fee schedule for another 18 months.
Associate planner Alfredo Castillo said Wednesday that issuing citations and removing signs blocking sidewalks is a last resort for city staff.
“We’re really trying to work with our businesses,” he said.
The amendment council members passed clarifies the types of signs allowed and the process for obtaining permits. Pictures provide examples of signs that are legal and illegal, and diagrams show where signs should be positioned.
Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore called the amendment a culmination of two years of city effort. Council members praised the amendment, with a few asking questions about murals and whether business owners can continue to use nonconforming signs.
Dunsmore said businesses can continue to use signs that were previously allowed but would not be legal under the new rules. Art and wall murals, which weren’t previously addressed in the ordinance, now require an administrative use permit so city staff can review technical elements.
A mural on one wall of The ARTery, an art supply store on the 5800 block of Traffic Way, caused some controversy in 2012, which council members recounted at the meeting. The city design committee initially said the mural was “uncharacteristic of downtown” and should be removed. But the City Council voted to let the mural remain.
Dunsmore said staff would only evaluate a mural’s design elements and determine whether it is commercial or artistic in nature. Commercial wall messages are subject to size and other restrictions.
Council members Roberta Fonzi and Bob Kelley said they were concerned the ordinance’s language remained too vague, especially in terms of First Amendment rights protecting message content.
“I would recommend that we look into the legalities a little more,” Kelley said.
Eventually, council members decided to vote on a first reading of the amendment and clarify the mural section after the amendment’s passage, if necessary. The council will cast a final vote on the amendment at its next meeting on Oct. 11.
