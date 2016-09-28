Man’s fatal fall from downtown SLO building likely accidental, police say

Investigators have determined that an elderly man’s fatal fall from a fifth-story window of the Anderson Apartments building in downtown San Luis Obispo was likely accidental, a police spokesman said Wednesday.
Robert Hess, 72, fell Friday afternoon from a window in his apartment on the top floor of the historic building and landed on a first-floor rooftop over a recreational room below.
San Luis Obispo Police Department Capt. Chris Staley said Wednesday that there was no evidence to point to a suicide, and that residents told investigators that Hess was known to smoke cigarettes from his room window.
Dispatch received a call from an Anderson resident at 1 p.m. Friday about a man lying motionless on the first-story rooftop that covers the center of the U-shaped building at 955 Monterey St.
Hess was taken via ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from what authorities called “significant injuries suffered in the fall.”
Staley said residents also told investigators and building management that Hess had recently suffered at least one fall inside the building, possibly due to a medical issue.
The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, which manages the apartments, did not return requests for comment.
The Housing Authority and Hospice SLO planned to hold grief counseling for residents on Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of the Anderson.
