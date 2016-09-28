Paso Robles airplane festival takes flight

The Paso Robles Municipal Airport will host the first-ever Paso Robles AirFest on Friday and Saturday with food, entertainment, airplane rides and more.
The festival takes flight 5 to 10 p.m. Friday with a party at the airport with proceeds benefitting the nonprofit Wounded Warrior Project. Food, beer, wine, live music and airplane displays are in store. The airport is located at 4912 Wing Way in Paso Robles.
Saturday’s festivities start with a Run the Runways fun run, featuring 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer and kids dash categories. Participants will race from 7 to 9 a.m., then tuck into a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. near the airport terminal building.
Airport Appreciation Day takes place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the airport.
The event, which features a speech by Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin and a performance by the Paso Robles High School marching band, includes historic and modern aircraft displays, aerial demonstrations by the North County Cloud Clippers R/C Club, a kid zone and a barbecue lunch.
Young Eagles, sponsored by Chapter 465 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, will give free airplane rides to kids ages 8 to 17. In addition, event goers can pay $475 to soar for 30 minutes on a North American B-25 Mitchell bomber; some veterans fly for free.
Tickets for Friday’s kickoff party are $25. Registration for Run the Runways costs $25 to $40. The post-race breakfast is free to participants and $5 for non-runners. For more information about Paso Robles AirFest, visit www.pasoroblesairfest.com.
