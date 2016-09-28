Local

September 28, 2016 12:08 PM

Man dies after being found in pool at Avila Beach resort

By Lindsey Holden

A man in his 80s died on Tuesday after being found at the bottom of the San Luis Bay Inn pool in Avila Beach.

Cal Fire and San Luis Ambulance responded to the hotel, located on the 3200 block of Avila Beach Drive, around 1:20 p.m., said Sgt. JD Cronin of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the man while transporting him to the hospital, but their lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was later pronounced dead, Cronin said.

An autopsy being performed Wednesday will help determine the man’s preliminary cause of death, according to the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office.

Local

Comments

