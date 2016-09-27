Elderly man escapes nighttime house fire in Paso Robles

An elderly man was woken by a smoke detector at his Paso Robles home just after midnight Tuesday, alerting him to a fire in his garage.
Paso Robles fire crews were called to the home at 914 Brookhill Drive at 12:34 a.m., according to a news release from the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services. The first engine reached the home in about eight minutes.
Firefighters found flames fully engulfing a single-car garage of a duplex. It had also began to spread into the living portion of one unit.
The resident tried to fight the fire after he was woken by the smoke detector, but was quickly driven out by smoke.
An extensive amount of items in the garage, along with exploding ammunition and a leaking propane cylinder, hampered firefighting efforts, according to the news release.
The resident sustained minor injuries and was evaluated on scene and released. Property damage to one of the duplex units was extensive, and the American Red Cross responded to help with the resident’s immediate needs.
The second duplex unit sustained minor smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
