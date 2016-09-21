Transitions-Mental Health to host awards ceremony

The Transitions-Mental Health Association will host the fifth annual Rhythm of Recovery Awards on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pismo Beach Veteran Hall.
The Rhythm of Recovery Awards is an annual event honoring people with mental health challenges who have made key contributions as employees in the field of mental health.
The awards are given to those who have shown leadership and growth in their mental health recovery, and who have served as role models to peers and express a deep understanding of, and belief in, mental health recovery.
TMHA’s Wellness Centers are in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and Atascadero, offering recovery-based support designed for “life enrichment, personal development, peer support, community resources” and more.
