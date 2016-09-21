SLO council looking at two preferred options for Laguna Lake dredging

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to further assess two potential options for dredging Laguna Lake.
The council has identified preferred projects that would either dredge 50,000 cubic yards of sediment or 85,000 cubic yards.
Both options would partially treat the collection of sediment that has impacted the lake.
The cost of the smaller-scale project would range between $7 million and $7.4 million. The cost of the larger project would be between $11.3 million and $12.4 million.
The council also voted to pursue the use of Cold Canyon Landfill as the preferred offsite disposal location for depositing the sediment, while keeping open the options for other alternatives.
The sediment dredged from the lake will undergo a mechanical process to remove as much water as possible before it’s shipped to the landfill.
Financing considerations will be made in future months, after the election of a new City Council and will include consideration of options for landowner assessments citywide and along the lake.
Comments