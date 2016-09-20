Smoke from wildfires prompts SLO County officials to issue health alert

Health officials are advising San Luis Obispo County residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity because smoke from wildfires burning both north and south of the county are impacting air quality.
On Tuesday, officials with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and the county Department of Public Health issued a joint alert, saying smoke from both the Canyon Fire in Santa Barbara County and the Soberanes Fire in Monterey County were raising particulate levels in inland and coastal areas of the region.
“Levels of particulates in the smoke may be high enough in some areas that even healthy people could be affected,” the alert said. “If a cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, exhaustion, light-headedness, or chest pain occurs, outdoor activity should be stopped immediately and the affected person should seek medical attention.”
Officials said that infants and children, the elderly and any adults with heart or lung conditions may experience adverse health effects from the smoke. Health officials advised all adults and children to stay indoors as much as possible and that air conditioners should be set to recirculate indoor air.
Because ash is corrosive, anyone cleaning off ash should wear gloves and long sleeves and avoid using a leaf blower. Use a damp cloth and spray areas lightly with water to remove ash, directing the water away from gutters. Cars should be cleaned at a car wash. Do not allow kids to play in the ash.
