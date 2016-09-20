Food Bank distribution sites to open at Cuesta College campuses

Cuesta College will become a neighborhood food distribution site for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County starting Tuesday.
Both the college’s North County and San Luis Obispo campuses will host food distribution sites where participants can receive one bag of pantry food and one bag of fresh produce each month.
“Our goal is to provide a safe and comfortable place for students and community members who need some help putting food on the table,” Cuesta College Student Life and Leadership Coordinator Anthony Gutierrez said in a news release.
The food distribution sites will take place on each campus on the third Tuesday of each month. At the North County campus, 2800 Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles, the site will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. in parking lot 10. At the San Luis Obispo campus of Highway 1, the site is held from 3 to 5 p.m. in parking lot 3.
To receive food, participants must be at least 18 years old and certify that they meet USDA income guidelines by signing in. No identification or proof of income is required to participate.
For more information about the Food Bank Coalition and the food distribution program, visit www.slofoodbank.org or call 805-238-4664.
