Cal Poly freshmen move into their homes on campus

Cuesta College’s ceramics program hosted its fourth annual Clay Stomp on Thursday. Students, faculty, staff members and members of the public were invited to mix more than 5,000 pounds of clay with their feet.
A $35.4 million project to replace the decades-old passenger terminal at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is about 40 percent complete, with a new, four-gate terminal anticipated to open in late summer or early fall 2017.
Shiloh Shahan, 21, who was born in Templeton and who has family in Atascadero, recently jumped from the top of Wailua Falls on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. He briefly lost consciousness and had to be saved by nearby tourists.
San Luis Obispo County is rethinking how to clean up and stop illegal activity at Pirate's Cove, a 55-acre park with spectacular blufftop ocean views and a sandy secluded beach nestled between Avila and Shell Beach
Several dozen people gathered at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach on Sept. 9 to honor Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly student who has been missing since 1996. Group members have been organizing via a Facebook page called "Find Kristin Smart." One of the group leaders is Dan Hawkins.
Micheal Brink, who owns Morro Bay Boat Charters, was conducting a coastal charter just south of Morro Rock on Thursday morning — filming a dead dolphin he had come across — when “all of a sudden a shark came right up” to the side of the boat and began rubbing it, he said.