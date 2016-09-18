Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Sept. 19

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Continued consideration of East Cherry Avenue Specific Plan project.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Consider options for the construction and installation of playground equipment at Ramona Garden Park. Award consulting contract with CannonCorp for services related to the Street Rehabilitation and Repair Project.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Public hearings regarding intention to dedicate property and resolutions conveying easements to PG&E for public utility purposes at Shell Beach Elementary and Arroyo Grande High School.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-227-7276.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Authorize application for Habitat Conservation Fund Grant from California State Parks; affirm proposed design for Bello Bridge.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Consider and adopt an interim zoning/urgency ordinance prohibiting the cultivation of marijuana with certain exceptions, including allowing certain specified cultivation by qualified patients and primary caregivers, in the unincorporated portions of San Luis Obispo County.
San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. Meets Thursday. 805-781-5600. Continued hearing to consider a request by Phillips 66 to allow the modification of an existing rail spur at its Nipomo Mesa refinery to bring crude oil by rail. The company has asked the commission to delay its final hearing on the proposal for six months; planning staff is recommending the commission not grant the continuance.
