Wildfire at Vandenberg Air Force Base grows to 500 acres

A wildfire that broke out Saturday evening on Vandenberg Air Force Base had grown to at least 500 acres overnight, forcing officials to delay the scheduled Sunday morning launch of an Atlas V rocket.
As many as 250 firefighters reportedly were deployed to the Canyon Fire, which was burning on South Base, the area south of West Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) southwest of Lompoc. The fire was zero percent contained as of Sunday morning.
VAFB firefighters were assisted by crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which sent several engines, bulldozers, a hand crew and an Air Support Unit helicopter. Before night fell, air tankers and other aircraft also were in on the attack at the 99,000-acre military base in northern Santa Barbara County.
500 acre vegetation fire burning on Vandenberg AFB. Zero containment. Call Newsline for information.— Dave Zaniboni (@SBCFireInfo) September 18, 2016
The cause of the blaze was not known.
According to emergency dispatch reports just before 10 p.m. Saturday, flames were moving toward Honda Canyon on South Base and had jumped bulldozer lines.
Honda Canyon is the site of a deadly 1977 wildfire that killed the base commander, the fire chief, an assistant chief and a fire bulldozer operator.
South Base currently has an Atlas V rocket sitting on Space Launch Complex-3, with its WorldView-4 satellite on board. The fire appeared to be some distance away from SLC-3, but VAFB officials said Sunday morning that the rocket launch attempt had been delayed because of the firefighting effort.
A new launch attempt won’t occur before Tuesday morning, United Launch Alliance officials said.
In preparation for another launch attempt, technicians had replaced a valve that caused a leak and forced mission managers to scrub Friday’s blastoff, ULA officials said.
“No facilities or infrastructure have been damaged, as the fire is located in a remote canyon between Arguello and Santa Ynez roads, and crews are working to contain the blaze,” VAFB said in statement late Saturday.
“According to Col. Paul Nosek, Emergency Operations Center commander, no space launch complexes or critical range assets are in immediate danger.”
