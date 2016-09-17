Coastal Cleanup Day hauls in 6,500 pounds of trash and recyclables

The San Luis Obispo County coastline looks a lot cleaner now, thanks to nearly 1,200 San Luis Obispo County volunteers who participated the 32nd annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.
The volunteers picked up 5,445 pounds of trash and 1,067 pounds of recyclables along the county coastline and lakes, according to the Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo, which organized the local effort in the statewide cleanup.
Volunteers scoured beaches from San Simeon Cove to Oceano Dunes, as well as Oso Flaco, Lopez, and Santa Margarita lakes, collecting about 1,000 pounds more than last year, ECOSLO reported.
Some of the oddball items picked up were a recliner at Pirates Cove, a Christmas tree and nearly 1,000 nails at Morro Strand State Beach, a DVD player at Montaña de Oro and a checkbook at Pismo Pier.
The places where the most trash was collected were: 1,088 pounds at Oceano Dunes, 840 pounds at Pirates Cove, 703 pounds at Arroyo Grande Creek, 661 pounds at Morro Strand/Toro Creek, and 493 pounds at Lopez Lake.
