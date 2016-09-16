Atlas V rocket launch countdown scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Technical troubles led crews to scrub Friday’s Atlas V rocket launch of a commercial satellite at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The United Launch Alliance rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 may try again as soon as Saturday, with the window remaining 11:30 to 11:44 a.m.
“The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying the WorldView-4 mission was scrubbed today due to a minor ground leak during propellant tanking,” ULA officials said around 11 a.m. Friday.
An “ice ball” forming on on the umbilical equipment prompted the team to scrub the launch attempt, ULA president and CEO Tory Bruno said on Twitter.
A launch attempt Saturday at the northern Santa Barbara County air force base is dependent upon resolution of the concern that led to Friday’s scrub, ULA officials said.
The roar and thin yellow contrails from Vandenberg launches can usually be heard and seen in San Luis Obispo County, especially the South County, depending on weather and the rocket’s trajectory.
The Atlas will carry the WorldView-4, a commercial Earth-imaging satellite built by Lockheed Martin for DigitalGlobe.
Also hitching a ride will be seven CubeSats, or micro satellites, designed to test assorted technologies for the National Reconnaissance Office.
