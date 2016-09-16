Cambria man injured, arrested on suspicion of DUI in Hwy. 46 car crash

A Cambria man suffered major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Thursday night after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a power pole in the North County.
Francisco Marinbernal, 31, around 7 p.m. was allegedly driving a 1998 Saturn SL2 about 100 mph eastbound on Highway 46 West, east of Green Valley Road. Marinbernal attempted to pass several vehicles over solid double yellow lines on a curve and lost control of his vehicle, according to a CHP news release.
Marinbernal’s car rolled over several times and struck a power pole, sending power lines onto the roadway. The vehicle then tumbled through a perimeter fence and came to a stop on the bank of a deep ravine.
Cal Fire personnel extricated Marinbernal from his vehicle and transported him to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. He remained hospitalized Friday afternoon.
Patsy Jean Hardin, 66, of Paso Robles, who was driving a 2016 Ford Edge, struck the downed power lines, but wasn’t injured.
CHP closed the road and PG&E responded to the scene and cut power to the downed lines.
Officers arrested Marinbernal on suspicion of drunk driving. The incident is being investigated by the CHP.
