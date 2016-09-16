Local

September 16, 2016 8:08 AM

Cuesta College ceramics program holds annual clay stomp

Cuesta College’s ceramics program hosted its fourth annual Clay Stomp on Thursday. Students, faculty, staff members and members of the public were invited to mix more than 5,000 pounds of clay with their feet.

Tribune staff

Cuesta College’s ceramics program hosted its fourth annual Clay Stomp on Thursday. Students, faculty, staff members and members of the public were invited to mix more than 5,000 pounds of clay with their feet.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Cuesta College Clay Stomp 2016

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos