SLO teen found near Cal Poly radio tower remembered as ‘positive,’ ‘adventurous’

Robert “Sean” Aversano’s first adventurous steps into adulthood were cut short Tuesday afternoon atop a hill in San Luis Obispo.
The 18-year-old’s body was found about 12:15 p.m. near the Cal Poly radio tower, his death caused by blunt force trauma, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Aversano, who graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in June, was trying to reach the top of the tower, said Erin Aversano, Sean’s mother. She said she didn’t know beforehand about her son’s attempted climb that resulted in his accidental death.
The recently enrolled Cuesta College student left a mark on his high school alma mater, where he played cornerback and wide receiver for the football team and wrote for the school newspaper. Aversano’s goals, as outlined in the 2016 school yearbook, were to become a firefighter while going to school.
At football practice Thursday afternoon, teammates and coaches remembered Aversano as a “positive guy” whom everyone enjoyed being around.
Vicente Rivas, 17, a senior wide receiver and safety who played alongside Aversano, described him as a hard worker and fast player. Although Aversano was a senior and the Tigers’ starting cornerback, Rivas said his teammate was encouraging when Rivas started catching more passes as wide receiver.
Aversano’s sudden death feels more like a “Hallmark movie” than reality, Rivas said.
“He was positive,” he said. “He always made you feel like you were doing something right.”
Coach Pat Johnston said Aversano had “good athleticism, good speed and a good understanding of the game.”
In addition to being a good football player, Aversano also was a creative person who enjoyed art and music, Johnston said. The two shared a love of the band Tool, which Johnston said he listened to Thursday in Aversano’s honor.
“He was one of those guys,” Johnston said. “He was very fun to be around.”
Former teammate Jackson Martin, 18, who’s preparing to leave for his first year at Oregon State University, came by Thursday’s practice to be around teammates and remember Aversano.
Martin played wide receiver and safety, and said he first remembered meeting Aversano when the two played youth football together in fourth or fifth grade.
“Whenever he opened his mouth, it was either absolutely hilarious, or really made you think,” Martin said.
He recalled how Aversano’s parents would come cheer for their son at games, his father’s voice especially prominent through the noise of the crowds.
“He was always a funny kid,” Martin said. “He always made people laugh. I’m going to miss him.”
