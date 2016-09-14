Body found near Cal Poly radio tower ID’d as SLO teen

Officials on Wednesday identified an 18-year-old from San Luis Obispo as the man who was found dead near the Cal Poly radio tower.
A hiker found Robert Sean Douglas Aversano around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the base of the tower, located near Highland Drive and Highway 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Autopsy results showed Aversano’s death was caused by blunt force trauma. Investigators have ruled out foul play as a factor and toxicology results are pending. Fingerprints were used to identify Aversano, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Aversano graduated from from San Luis Obispo High School in June and was enrolled at Cuesta College at the time of his death, officials from both schools said.
High school Principal Leslie O’Connor remembered Aversano as a “happy-go-lucky” and “gregarious” student who played on the football and track and field teams.
Grief counselors will be available at the high school on Thursday for any students who may need help coping with Aversano’s loss, he said.
At Cuesta College, officials expressed their condolences to the family.
“This is a tragic time for the family and friends of Mr. Aversano, as well as for the Cuesta College community,” said Patricia Ewins, Cuesta College interim assistant superintendent and vice president of Student Services & College Centers in a statement.
“Cuesta College expresses its deepest condolences to the student’s family during this difficult time.”
