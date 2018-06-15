Ex-officer travelling country to bring PTSD awareness

In this Saturday, June 9, 2018 photo, Jeff Shepard, a retired police officer and firefighter, poses in Federal Way, Wash. Shepard developed Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after he was involved in an ambush shooting in 2012. He is riding across the country on his motorcycle and meeting with different police departments to see how they are helping officers that may have developed PTSD. The News Tribune via AP Joshua Bessex