WWII vet evicted despite family paying rent in advance

A WWII veteran recovering from pneumonia has lost all of his belongings after he was evicted from his Boston apartment, despite his family paying two month's rent in advance.
WCVB-TV reports the family of 95-year-old Ilya Levin made the discovery at the Patricia White Apartments Monday.
Levin had been recovering from pneumonia in a rehab facility for the past three weeks, but the family says they still have his apartment keys and paid rent ahead of time.
Eugene Levin says the man had photos of his parents that died during the Holocaust inside the apartment, but they're all gone. The only thing that remains is Ilya Levin's WWII uniform.
The management company has not responded to requests for comment.
Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh's office is looking into the matter.
Comments