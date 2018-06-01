It's a dry heat: Phoenix gears up for brutal summer season

Phoenix officials are launching a new safety campaign for Arizona's brutal summer season, calling on people in one of the hottest major U.S. cities to protect themselves from extreme heat that can be deadly as temperatures regularly creep into triple digits.
Officials say they are bringing back past years' hydration and cooling stations where people can get free bottles of water while sitting inside an air conditioned space, mostly at libraries and senior centers.
Phoenix is also undertaking longer-term initiatives such as planting 3,000 new shade trees this year through its HeatReady program as it vies with 34 other cities around the U.S. for a $5 million prize for urban innovation .
There were 155 heat-associated deaths reported in Phoenix's Maricopa County in 2017, the highest annual number ever recorded, as the city experienced the warmest year on record.
