Trump promoting youth sports with event on South Lawn

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is promoting youth sports and wants such activities to be more accessible to economically disadvantaged children. The White House is hosting a field day May 30, 2018 on the South Lawn. Trump is expected to join athletes at stations that will include flag football, baseball, volleyball, golf, soccer and track and field. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo