Police: Woman held captive slips note to veterinary employee

This undated photo provided by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows Jeremy Floyd, who was arrested at DeLand Animal Hospital. Florida authorities say a woman who was beaten and held captive for two days at gunpoint by her boyfriend escaped when she convinced him bring their dog to an animal hospital, and then slipped a note to a staff member. Floyd, who has a criminal record, is being held in jail without bond. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office via AP)