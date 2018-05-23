Mississippi: Up to 7,000 bodies from asylum may be in field

In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mississippi State Asylum in Jackson, Miss. The jaw at left, is from another dig and is used for scale. Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at the asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on the university campus. In May 2016, university officials established a consortium to exhume the remains and study them. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo