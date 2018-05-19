8-year-old Marshall basketball fan 'signs' with the Herd

Thundering Herd fan Calvin Fields, center, 8, of Kenova, signs a letter of intent with Marshall's basketball team through the Team IMPACT organization Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Huntington W.V. Brentney Fields said her son was born and raised as a Marshall fan. "He has had so much fun this last season, and for him to continue to get to do this and continue to hang out with the team, it's been amazing to him," she said. "They treat him just like one of the guys. They mess with him and they play around with him. They don't treat him any different than any other member of the team, and that's amazing." The Herald-Dispatch via AP Lori Wolfe